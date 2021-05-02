New Haven PD: Hamden man in critical condition after being shot

The shooting happened Sunday on Shelton Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven say they are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old man in critical condition.

At 5:26 Sunday evening, police responded to 423 Shelton Avenue after receiving 911 calls about a person shot. The victim, a Hamden resident, was transported by private car to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police and detectives remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing. Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.