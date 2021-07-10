New Haven PD investigating homicide on Lombard Street

New Haven Police are investigating an overnight homicide.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a homicide on Lombard Street between Poplar and Ferry. Officials say that the incident took place overnight, Friday into Saturday.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says, “I was just on the scene, and this loss of life is heartbreaking. The national trend of increased violence is battering families and unfortunately New Haven isn’t immune to the trend.”

Police say that detectives are on scene investigating.

No one word yet on the victim or any suspects.

This is a developing story.

