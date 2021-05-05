New Haven police arrest 2 women on gun charges

Officers searched the car and found a semi-automatic handgun which was found to have been stolen.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police arrested two women on gun and drug charges Tuesday night after pulling them over for a traffic stop.

Police said officers were patrolling the area of Kossuth Street and Congress Avenue around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday night when they saw a 2014 Mercedes C250 fail to use its turn signal.

Officers stopped the vehicle. Inside were the driver, Sandy Inthisone, and her passenger, Stephanie Camacho. When officers asked for the registration, police said, "Inthisone provided officers with a clear bag containing a plant-like substance which tested positive for the presence of marijuana."

Officers searched the car and found a semi-automatic handgun which turned out to have been stolen.

Inthisone was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Failure to Signal

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Camacho was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Pistol without a Permit

Both Inthisone and Camacho were held on a $250,000 bond.

