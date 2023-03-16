2 arrested in 2022 homicide of 17-year-old in New Haven

The two men have been arrested in connection to the homicide of Keiron Jones, 17, of New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police announced the arrest of two men who they said is responsible for a homicide that took the life of Keiron Jones, 17, of New Haven.

The homicide took place on Orchard Place in March of last year.

This arrest was made possible by a team of detectives that would not give up on finding the suspects.

The victim's family said while this has been great news, more needs to be done for the youth.

"I just pray that things get better and nobody has to go through this," said Tiffany Jones, sister of Keiron.

The family now only has pictures of the teen to look back on.

"He looked me in my eye and said he promised me he was going to be okay, that he was going to stay out of trouble," said Tavian Milton, cousin of Keiron.

Since Jones' death one year ago, a group of detectives sifted through every piece of evidence to find justice for his family.

"We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep working on these cases and keep moving forward," said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested 20-year-old Rodrigo Ramirez and 22-year-old Carrell Lee.

"Ramirez is charged with felony murder, murder, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit. Lee is charged with felony murder, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree," said Capt. John Healy of the New Haven Police Department.

Jones was a student at Hillhouse High School and his family said he was acing his classes and they always made sure he was hanging with the right crowd.

"They don’t know where to go, so they’re meeting with other people that’s not safe for them. Wherever the money comes from, we need help to help the younger generation," said Carmen Torres, grandmother of Keiron.

Ramirez and Lee are being held on a $2 million bond and are currently in jail.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

