New Haven police charge organizer of motorcycle rally with inciting a riot

Chief Renee Dominguez says they had no issues until a large group of riders moved to the waterfront for a stunt show which impacted the port.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands filled the streets in New Haven for an non-permitted motorcycle stunt show which ended in two arrests, including one of the organizers.



New haven police say around 5,000 people came into the city for the event which started around 1 p.m. on Saturday, despite warnings from police and city leaders.

New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez says the event was controlled and they had no issues until 4 pm when a large group moved to the waterfront for a stunt show which impacted the port.



“We were able to move the crowd utilizing police vehicles and announcements, lights and sirens. They did move and eventually disperse but it did take approximately an hour,” said Dominguez.

Police say they made two custodial arrests, including organizer Gabe Canestri, as well as seizing four dirt bikes for violations. Canestri faces charges including Inciting a Riot and Breach of Peace in the second degree.

Dominguez says there was no use of force and no injuries to participants, spectators or police this year.

Last September, the show in New Haven drew in about 10,000 people, once again without permits.

