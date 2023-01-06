New Haven police investigating homicide

This is the Elm City's second homicide of 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.

Police found a 40-year-old West Haven man in the parking lot who had been shot; he did not survive.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation, but say they believe it was a targeted attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.