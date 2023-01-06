New Haven police investigating homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
Police found a 40-year-old West Haven man in the parking lot who had been shot; he did not survive.
Police are in the early stages of the investigation, but say they believe it was a targeted attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
