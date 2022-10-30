Man dead in New Haven hit and run: Police

Officers located 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna of New Haven unresponsive in the roadway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Saturday night.

At around 9:52 p.m. police received a call regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian being struck in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard on Plymouth Street.

Police said the responding officers located 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna of New Haven unresponsive in the roadway. New Haven Fire responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police said initial findings suggest that the victim was trying to cross Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, heading North toward Plymouth Street, when he was struck by an unknown car. The car fled the scene.

This incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the New Haven Police Department.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







