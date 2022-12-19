New Haven police investigate homicide of 16-year-old boy

The boy was transported to Yale New Haven hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

At around 4:22 p.m., New Haven Police received a call about a person shot in the area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue.

Responding officers located a 16-year-old male who had been shot. The boy was transported to Yale New Haven hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

Additional information is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

