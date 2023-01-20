Police investigate shooting that involved 2 vehicles driving in tandem in two towns

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in Hamden.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police officers in two towns are investigating a shooting of a New Haven resident that involved two vehicles speeding while traveling in tandem through town.

Both New Haven and Hamden police received reports of a "rolling shoot out" involving two vehicles on Friday afternoon.

Through interviews, detectives determined that the two vehicles started in New Haven and ended up in Hamden, where a shooting occurred in the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue. There was a scene outside a nearby apartment complex.

Ballistic evidence was also found in New Haven on Whitney Avenue and Highland Street, police said.

An uninvolved driver said the two suspect vehicles passed by him on Mather Street and his vehicle was struck by bullets and/or projectiles, dispatchers told Hamden police.

According to New Haven police, officers responded to an area hospital on a report of a gunshot victim. The New Haven resident in his 20s told Hamden police the tandem cars started in New Haven and he ended up in Hamden where he believes he was struck by a bullet and/or projectile.

The victim is listed in critical condition from the apparent gunshot graze wound, but he was alert when Hamden police interviewed him, officers said.

It has not been confirmed whether the driver on Mather Street, whose car was struck, and the New Haven man in the hospital are the same person.

One of the vehicles involved was reported stolen earlier Friday morning and was recovered in another town, Hamden police said.

The second vehicle was found on Dixwell Avenue near Arch Street after it was involved in a crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4040.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

