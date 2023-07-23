New Haven police investigate stabbing at soup kitchen

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a soup kitchen on Sunday, according to police.

When officers arrived at the soup kitchen on 266 State Street, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said witnesses were interviewed, and surveillance footage of the incident was collected.

The Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.