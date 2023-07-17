New Haven police investigate stabbing at Union Station

This is the second violent incident at the train station in nearly two weeks.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A man is recovering at a local hospital after he was stabbed multiple times while at New Haven's Union station, police said.

A security officer called the police officers to the train station just after midnight on July 16 after a report of a stabbing. Upon arriving, the officers found a man in his 40s at the left side of the station with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment and is listed in stable condition.

A large knife was found at the scene.

Police told FOX61 News on Monday that the stabbing took place after a fight between three people. They said it was caught on camera; however, they are not releasing that video at this time.

Police said the victim was the person who initially pulled the knife during the altercation.

The victim, who has not been identified, was known to police. They said he is experiencing homelessness and has been staying at the train station and other nearby areas.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they believe the other people involved in the fight are also homeless.

"So, it’s just about making that area a little more safer with coverage between four policing agencies,” he said.

The police chief said everyone involved has been identified.

This is the second violent incident at the train station in nearly two weeks. A 35-year-old man from New Haven was shot after some form of altercation on the platform.

Jacobson said, who said they have a tentative identification for the suspect involved in the shooting, the police department is working closely with the MTA, Connecticut State Police, and Amtrak to make sure the train station is safe.

"It’s still the city of new haven so we’re going to do whatever we can to help everybody there and keep everybody safe," he said.

Mayor Jason Elicker said the city is working with all agencies involved and that they have been looking for alternative ways to expand alternative housing for unhoused people staying at the train station.

"This is a real challenge and we need more beds in the community. We’re working hard to identify more sites," he said. "New Haven is a place where we welcome people and invest in resources, in particular for the most vulnerable.”

The stabbing remains under investigation. Police encouraged anyone who may have witnessed the fight to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.

