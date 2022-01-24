New Haven police investigate two shootings

The separate incidents left two people in the hospital in critical but stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating two shootings last night that left two victims in the hospital in critical but stable conditions.

At the first incident, official say they got a call at 6:59 p.m. on Saturday about a person shot on Chatham Street between Atwater Street and Clinton Avenue.

Police found a 22 year old New Haven man who was shot by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital and is listed as critical but stable condition.

Ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

At 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, officers say they got a shot spotter alert to gunfire on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Printers Lane and Longhini Lane.

When officers responded to the scene, they got a report from Yale New Haven that a person who was struck by gunfire was admitted.

Officials found the victim was a 45 year old New Haven man was being treated for his injuries and was listed as critical but in stable condition.

Police found ballistic evidence at the scene.

New Haven Police ask any witnesses to call 203-946-6304. Callers call also remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

