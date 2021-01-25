New Haven police investigating 3 unrelated assaults

2 of the victims are in critical condition, the third in stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three unrelated assaults that left two of the victims in critical condition, and a third in stable condition.

Early Monday, police were called to a report of a Fair Haven home invasion in which a New Haven man was shot. Around 1:15 a.m., Emergency crews reported to a 911 call of a person shot inside a house on James Street between Exchange Street and Wolcott Street.

Inside a second-floor bedroom, a 28-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen. An ambulance took the man with life-threatening injuries to Yale New Haven Hospital. Following emergency surgery, he was listed in critical condition.

On James Street, officers held a crime scene at the residence as detectives canvassed the neighborhood.

Police are also investigating two separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 55-year-old West Haven man was injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex at 115 Edgewood Avenue between Garden Street and Dwight Street. Around 2:00 p.m., the food delivery driver was shot in the abdomen as he sat in his vehicle. Robbery is believed to be the motive for the assault. An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

In another incident on Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., a 55-year-old Stratford man was stabbed during a physical altercation with another man. The incident happened near a bench on the New Haven Green in the area of Church Street and Chapel Street. An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.