New Haven police investigating fatal shooting

The shooting took place in the area of Clifton Street and Lenox Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning. 

New Haven Police public information officer Capt. Anthony Duff said the shooting happened at 9:19 AM in the area of Clifton Street and Lenox Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

More information is expected later Monday. 

