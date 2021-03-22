New Haven police investigating fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning.
New Haven Police public information officer Capt. Anthony Duff said the shooting happened at 9:19 AM in the area of Clifton Street and Lenox Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
More information is expected later Monday.
