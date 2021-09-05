New Haven police investigating homicide

Shooting happened on Chamberlain Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Sunday morning.

At 5:29 a.m., New Haven Police received multiple 911 calls regarding gunfire on Chamberlain Street, between Chamberlain Place and Forbes Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old Northford man who was struck by gunfire. The victim, identified as Zaire Luciano, was pronounced dead on the scene.

New Haven Police Investigative Services and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.