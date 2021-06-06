New Haven police investigating homicide, other shootings leave 3 wounded

Fatal shooting on Springside Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven investigating multiple shootings over night that left one person dead.

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting on Springside Avenue.

Police said about 4:19 AM, they responded to a 911 call of gunshots in the 100 block of Springside Avenue. Responding officers found a 37-year-old New Haven man who had been fatally shot. American Medical Response and New Haven Fire arrived on scene where they pronounced the victim deceased.

Earlier, police responded to two other shooting incidents.

At 10:44 PM, New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert and multiple 911 calls of two people being shot on Button Street, between Lamberton Street and Rosette Street. Responding officers found two 28-year-old New Haven men suffering from gunshot wounds. American Medical Response transported both men to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.

On June 6, 2021, at about 1:08 AM, New Haven Police responded to multiple 911 calls of a person being shot on South Genesee Street, near the intersection of Harper Avenue. Responding officers located an 18-year-old New Haven man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement, Sunday morning about the non-fatal shootings on Button St. and Genesee St. as well as a fatal shooting on Springside Avenue:

“Cities across the nation are experiencing a rise in violent crime and homicides, and New Haven is no different. In collaboration with the Police Chief and across city departments we’re taking an all hands on deck approach to curbing violence in our city. Last week, Chief Dominguez, CSA Dr. Dalal, and I presented our coordinated approach to combating this national trend of increased violence. We have expanded the reach of the Shooting Task Force to include more neighboring communities and increased resources. Project Longevity and Project Safe neighborhood are working to keep returning citizens out of trouble. We’re expanding summer programing for young people and dedicating more funding for street outreach workers who specialize in violence interruption. We’re also engaging in a full court press to get services to those most in need, particularly our re-entry population—which is why we opened our re-entry center earlier this year.”

“Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene this morning and I’m working day and night to keep our city safe.”

Further details are expected to be released by New Haven police.

