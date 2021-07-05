New Haven Police investigating shooting; Street closed

Truman St. is completely blocked off

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are on the scene of a shooting and have closed off a street for the investigation.

Officer Scott Shumway said "New Haven police are investigating a shooting on Truman St. No further information will be released at this time. At this moment, Truman St. is completely blocked off."

The street is in The Hill section the city.

This is a developing story

