New Haven police investigating two shootings

Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, 27, of Hartford succumbed to his injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital after being shot on Friday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court.

Police located Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, 27, of Hartford, who had been shot. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, Ernie Negroni-Feliciano succumbed to his injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital.

On Friday, at around 6:56 p.m., police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire on Ferry Street, between Chatham Street and Limerick Street.

Officers located a 44-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot. American Medical Response took the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known whether or not the two shootings are related.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.