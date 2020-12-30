New Haven Police investigating 3 shootings and a crash involving a pedestrian

Police say the person was struck by a car in the area of Columbus Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings and a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night in New Haven.

The first shooting was reported early Tuesday afternoon when a 24-year-old man was shot in the hip on Washington Avenue between West Street and King Place.

The next two shootings happened around 6 p.m., with one person being shot on Augustine Street in the West Rock neighborhood and another person being shot in the leg on Congress Avenue between White Street and Redfield Street.

Police say all the victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. It is not known if the incidents were related. Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.