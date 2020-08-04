New Haven Police investigating two shooting incidents

At this time it's not clear if they are related

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating two, early morning shootings.

Police said just after midnight, they received a ShotSpotter activation, along with 911 calls of gunfire in the area of Shelton Avenue and Brewster Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a two-car crash but no people were on the scene.

Callers then had directed officers to a gunshot victim in the rear yard of a Brewster Street home. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old New Haven man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

According to police, investigators had learned the man had been involved in the two-car crash prior to being shot. Detectives canvassed the area and remained on the scene for several hours. The streets have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who was injured in the crash to seek medical treatment, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

A second shooting incident was reported just before 4 a.m., according to police. The shooting took place at an apartment building on Ferry Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old New Haven man who had received non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators are searching the area for witnesses.