New Haven police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide

The victim was killed on Munson Street. The shooting was one of four separate shootings that day.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police provided an update on the Munson Street homicide investigation of July 14. Members of the victim’s family were in attendance.

At around 6:05 p.m. New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a person shot outside a home on Munson Street near Sherman Parkway in the Dixwell neighborhood.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said. He was later pronounced dead Tuesday night. Police identified him as 40-year-old Howard Lewis of Hamden. That shooting marks New Haven's 10th homicide of 2020. Police said Lewis was not the interned target.

An hour later, at around 7:00 p.m., police responded to another shooting on Ferry Street near Fox Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 8:20 p.m., police were called to another shooting on State Street near May Street in the Cedar Hill neighborhood. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The victim was shot in the upper torso, Capt. Duff said.

Around 10:11 p.m. officers arrived at the scene of a fourth shooting and second homicide on Whalley Avenue near Hobart Street. Police said 33-year-old Ibrahim Valentino Shareef, Jr. of New Haven was shot inside a corner store. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.