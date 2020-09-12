New Haven police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police provided an update on the Munson Street homicide investigation of July 14. Members of the victim’s family were in attendance.
At around 6:05 p.m. New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a person shot outside a home on Munson Street near Sherman Parkway in the Dixwell neighborhood.
A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said. He was later pronounced dead Tuesday night. Police identified him as 40-year-old Howard Lewis of Hamden. That shooting marks New Haven's 10th homicide of 2020. Police said Lewis was not the interned target.
An hour later, at around 7:00 p.m., police responded to another shooting on Ferry Street near Fox Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Then at 8:20 p.m., police were called to another shooting on State Street near May Street in the Cedar Hill neighborhood. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The victim was shot in the upper torso, Capt. Duff said.
Around 10:11 p.m. officers arrived at the scene of a fourth shooting and second homicide on Whalley Avenue near Hobart Street. Police said 33-year-old Ibrahim Valentino Shareef, Jr. of New Haven was shot inside a corner store. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On December 9, Police issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jaison Flowers of New Haven and charged him in the deadly shooting of Lewis. Police say Flowers is already incarcerated for violation of probation. He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $1 million