New Haven police make arrest in December homicide

Police say Miguel Reynoso has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano Jr.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police announced on Wednesday that they made an arrest in the homicide of 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano Jr., killed in December of 2022.

Miguel Reynoso is now facing murder and weapons charges. Ernie's family and friends gathered alongside police during a press conference to make the announcement. They thanked the officers for their work, though it won't bring their loved one back.

"I just wish my son was here so he could see how much he got, how much love he got and support from his friends and family," said Ernie Negroni Sr., Ernie's Father.

His son was taken from him in December 2022. Police said Negroni-Feliciano Jr. was sitting in a car on Saltonstall Ave on the 30th. They said someone drove by him, recognized him, came back, and shot him. That person has now been identified as Reynoso.

"After an extensive investigation, evidence was collected to support and charge Miguel Reynoso, 10/27/1985 with the murder of Ernie Negroni-Feliciano Jr.," said Cpt. John Healey, Officer in Charge at the New Haven Police Dept.

Reynoso was on probation during the time of the murder for an assault charge. That's a trend Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker are picking up on, and hoping to break.

According to Elicker, in 2022 alone, of the people arrested in New Haven for fatal and non-fatal shootings, over 60% were on pretrial release, probation, or parole.

"Our victims and our suspects are on probation or on pretrial release, so it falls under the category," Chief Jacobson said.

In terms of this investigation, Jacobson said it was cameras, plate readers, and good old fashion detective work that solved this case. Something Ernie's family and friends said is helping their healing.

"Ernie was that person who would take his shirt off his back for anybody. You know, he had two beautiful kids that loved him so much," said Chelsea Gonzalez of New Haven, a good friend of Ernie's.

The family is also asking the community for peace.

"I want to say, to Miguel's family that I know it's not your fault and we don't got nothing against ya'll. So, please just, I want peace," Negroni Sr. said.

Police said they believe there were a few different motives in this case, but they can't share that publicly at this time.

Reynoso is being held on a $2 million bond.

