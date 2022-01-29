New Haven police officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

Officer Ruben Parra turned himself into North Branford police custody on Friday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer is on administrative leave as he faces domestic violence charges.

Officer Ruben Parra turned himself in to North Branford police custody on Friday.

On Tuesday, New Haven Internal Affairs Division was alerted to Parra allegedly committing off-duty criminal actions in North Branford.

North Branford Police Department presented the facts of the incident to the state's attorney's office, and police obtained a domestic violence warrant.

New Haven police said Parra faces charges of Assault 3rd Degree, Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree, and Strangulation 3rd Degree.

Parra has been placed on administrative leave. He has been part of the New Haven police department since November 2014 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

An administrative investigation is underway.

