New Haven police officer placed on administrative leave after domestic violence arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer was placed on administrative leave after police say she was arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred while she was off-duty.

New Haven police said Officer Marlena Ofiara was in Wallingford on Oct. 24 when they were alerted to her potentially committing criminal actions while off-duty.

Ofiara turned herself in Friday after Wallingford Police obtained a domestic violence warrant for her arrest. She has been charged with family violence of assault and disorderly conduct. As a result, New Haven Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez placed Ofiara on administrative leave.

Ofiara has been a member of the New Haven Police Department for over three years and is assigned to the patrol division.

An administrative investigation is also underway into Ofiara’s conduct by the New Haven Police Department Internal Affairs Division.

