NHPD officer charged in Las Vegas fatal crash released on bond

Officer Robert Ferraro was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving

LAS VEGAS — A New Haven police officer who faces criminal charges in Las Vegas following a car crash that killed a fellow officer has been released on bond. He still faces an investigation in his own department.

Officials said New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the 4 a.m. crash that killed Officer Joshua Castellano, also of the New Haven force. Ferraro was jailed pending posting of bail.

New Haven's acting police chief Renee Dominguez said Ferraro was placed on administrative leave while the department conducts its own investigation. It wasn’t clear whether Ferraro had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Court records indicate he was released on $100,000 bond.

On Saturday, Chief Dominguez identified the other officers in the car as Matthew Borges and John Truhart. Two women from Texas were also in the car.

The collision occurred just before 4 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Police said.

Ferraro, Castellano and the others were traveling in a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan at a high rate of speed, and lost control west of the intersection, LVMPD wrote in a release.

Officials continued saying a 2021 white Ford Mustang was waiting to enter the roadway when the Rolls Royce crashed into it, and continued on the road.

The Rolls Royce then crashed into roadside utility poles, landscaping and fire hydrant before overturning onto its roof, ejecting the right front passenger, and up righted itself before coming to rest, LVMPD added.

Officers obtained evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video of the collision.

According to LVMPD, Officer Ferraro remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

