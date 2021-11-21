New Haven police officer faces patronizing prostitution charge following internal investigation

The officer has been a member of the New Haven police department for over three years.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer is accused of patronizing a prostitute following a lengthy internal investigation, local police announced Sunday.

A female approached a New Haven police officer on April 5, reporting unwanted contact from Officer Christopher Troche.

The officer was placed on administrative leave that same day, and both an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation were initiated, according to police.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Troche turned himself in Sunday. The warrant charges Troche with patronizing a prostitute, and bond was set to $25,000.

The officer has been a member of the New Haven police department for over three years, police said.

"The New Haven Police Department takes all complaints on officers that violate the public’s trust seriously. We work extremely hard to be transparent to the community and offer many ways for citizens to make complaints against officers." New Haven police said in a statement.

This is the second New Haven police officer to be arrested this month. Officer Marlena Ofiara turned herself in Nov. 5 and is facing charges in connection a domestic violence incident that happened in Wallingford while she was off-duty.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.