New Haven police seek help identifying person of interest in January shooting

The shooting happened on Clinton Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police have released a photo of a person of interest they are hoping to identify in connection with a January shooting.

The incident happened on Jan. 6 at a corner store on Clinton Avenue at Dover Street. Since being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the 37-year-old victim is now recovering at home, police said.

Around 7:30 PM, emergency crews were called for a report of a person shot at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Dover Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Prior to the incident, investigators believe a verbal dispute outside the store led to the shooting. An unknown gunman shot the victim and then fled on foot. The injured victim walked into the store and sought assistance.

Police said to use caution as this individual may be in possession of a firearm.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

