New Haven police responding to concerns over pedestrian deaths

Pedestrian accidents have become a big concern in New Haven, with four victims having been killed by vehicles already this year...

And while the city says they are looking into traffic calming measures and education, all that costs money...

So, what are they doing to respond?

Middletown Avenue, near Cross Street, in New Haven, was the site of the latest fatal pedestrian accident. It happened around 8:30 Sunday night, when a 68-year-old man was struck and killed either walking along or trying to cross this busy road.

Residents of this area aren’t surprised.

One, who asked that we not identify him, says Middletown Avenue has been a race track as long as he can remember.

"Cars to go through the light there at Cross Street and they do it with impunity," said the resident. "It’s also very difficult to see pedestrians on Middletown Avenue, if you’re walking on the side of the road."

Each of the four pedestrians killed this year have been hit after dark, including last week, when a man was killed crossing Columbus Avenue near the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center.

"It’s something we take very seriously," said Chief Otoniel Reyes of the New Haven Police Department. "We’ve been beefing up patrols. It’s something we started doing even last year."

Nine pedestrians were killed in New Haven all of last year compared to the four already killed this year. So, police have sent a message, when comparing traffic stops during the first two months last year.

"You’re seeing in the month of January and the month of February we’ve had 1,100 more motor vehicle stops as a result of, again, the concerns that we have," said Reyes.

One pedestrian that’s lucky to be alive is a 57-year-old woman, needing the assistance of a walker to get across Whalley Avenue, at Blake Street, where a motorist completely disregarded her and knocked her walker out of her hands. She sustained minor injuries. Initially the driver was only issued a verbal warning.

"When I saw that video, I absolutely shared the outcry that everyone had that something more you know more severe had to be done," Reyes said, noting that the driver would be charged with reckless endangerment.