New Haven Police to hold press conference at 5 in connection with Yale grad student death

Kevin Jiang was shot and killed on February 6. A large investigation has expanded to multiple towns.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department said it will be holding a press conference Wednesday at 5 p.m. regarding the homicide investigation of the Yale graduate.

Chief of Police Otoniel Reyes will be providing an update on the homicide of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang. The event will take place on the steps of the New Haven Police Headquarters.

Jiang was shot and killed on February 6 in the Goatville neighborhood, where many Yale students and employees live. He was enrolled at the Yale School of Environment and was part of the class of 2022.

New Haven Police believe Jiang was targeted but have not revealed why.

This is the fifth murder of a Yale student since 1974. The last having occurred in 2009, when Annie Le, a 24-year-old Yale School of Medicine doctoral student was killed.

Some of Jiang's family gathered Tuesday afternoon and cried at a memorial set up near the intersection of Lawrence St. and Nicoll St., in the East Rock section of the city.