New Haven resident sentenced to 10 years for possessing child sex abuse images

Law officials say the suspect's probation officer received info that there were explicit pictures on their phone.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven resident was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child sex abuse images.

According to court documents, Michelle Lynn Gschlecht was convicted in 1996 of sexual assault in the first degree related to the aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

In 2015, Gschlecht was convicted in a state court for being in possession of child pornography. In March of 2019, she began serving a 10-year probation sentence.

A few months later, Gschlecht's probation officer received information that Gschlecht had pictures on a cell phone depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

Law officials say after searching Gschlecht's phone, they found about 174 pictures of child pornography including the sexual abuse of prepubescent children and infants.

Gschlecht was arrested and pled guilty in January 2021 for one count of possession of child pornography.

In addition to the 10 years in prison, Gschlecht will also serve 10 years of supervised release.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.