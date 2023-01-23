New Haven school security officer charged after firing pistol at teenager: Police

The suspect thought the 14-year-old was armed and fired at the teenager after the teen allegedly broke into the suspect's car according to police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was charged after police said he fired his gun at a 14-year-old who allegedly broke into his car and stole a baby monitor.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of gunfire on Hallock Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found Tiquentes Graybrown in front of his home with a handgun. Beside Graybrown was a teenager that he had detained.

Graybrown told the police that a neighbor told him two kids were inside his car. Graybrown allegedly went outside, yelled at the kids and they took off. Police said Graybrown chased both of the kids.

Police said one of the kids allegedly ran across the park towards Howard Avenue and the other jumped a white picket fence into the backyard of a house on 6th Street. In the yard, Graybrown confronted the teenage and told him to stop running because he had nowhere to go. The juvenile reached into his pocket and turned towards Graybrown.

Graybrown allegedly thought the teenager had a weapon and took out his gun and fired one round at him according to police.

The teenager was not struck and he put his hands up and surrendered to Graybrown. When Graybrown searched him, he found a baby monitor that had been in his car, police said.

When police examined Graybrown’s car, they found the rear driver-side window was broken and the steering column was damaged. A records check indicated that Graybrown had a valid pistol permit.

Graybrown was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. The juvenile was issued a summons for criminal attempt to commit larceny in the second degree.

