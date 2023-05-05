x
Crime

Man killed after shooting on Congress Ave. in New Haven: Police

The shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. on Friday.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An investigation is underway in New Haven after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Police were called to Congress Ave. near Vernon St. around 6:35 a.m. on Friday to a report of a shooting. When the officers arrived, they found a male had been shot.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting took place near Yale New Haven Hospital and the Yale School of Medicine.

Detectives with NHPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification have launched a homicide investigation. No other details were immediately available.

This marks the 11th homicide in New Haven this year.

