New Haven police investigate shooting in Dwight neighborhood

The man said he ran two blocks to Yale-New Haven Hospital after he realized he was shot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police say a man ran two blocks to the hospital after he was shot Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Beers Street between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue in the Dwight neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the 47-year-old man reported he was walking near his home when he heard gunfire, and realized he had been shot. He then ran two blocks to Yale-New Haven Hospital on Chapel Street.

Detectives responded to the area and located a crime scene on Beers Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

The reported shooting comes after police had asked the public earlier in July to help the department curb escalating violence in the city.

Police had said July 13th that they are relying on the community to help curb the violence in the city. Police said that the Elm City hadn’t seen this type of violence since 2011 which has put quite a strain on officers.

Chief Otoniel Reyes said in an address to the community, “We want to stop this before this gets worse.”

The plea from police came after there were 5 reported shootings in 24 hours that weekend.

Assistant Chief Karl Jacobsen had said, “We’re dealing with a perfect storm between certain inmates being released, COVID-19, people being cooped up from COVID-19, unemployment due to COVID and society’s attitude towards police and we are here to ask the community for support.”