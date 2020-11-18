New Haven police investigate fatal shooting

The victim, found at a home, was pronounced dead at the hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to a home on Grace Street around 8:10 p.m. in the Cedar Hill neighborhood.

When first responders arrived, they found a 24-year-old New Haven man shot. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police said Major Crimes canvassed the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At this time there's no word on a suspect or suspects.