Person in stable condition after shooting in New Haven

Officers responded to Valley Street in the Westville neighborhood around 1 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to Valley Street in the Westville neighborhood around 12:59 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a person shot. Officers found a man inside of a home with a single gunshot wound.

New Haven Fire and American Medical Response arrived on the scene to treat and transport the man to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses that have not yet spoken with Police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 866-888-TIPS(8477).

