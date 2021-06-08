Victim of New Haven shooting on Springside Ave. identified by police

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Miguel Ramos of New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The victim of a fatal shooting in New Haven on Sunday was identified as 37-year-old Miguel Ramos, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a report of a shooting on Springside Avenue around 4:19 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found the victim shot and American Medical Response and New Haven Fire pronounced him deceased.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The shooting marked the third incident in New Haven in a matter of hours.

In one shooting incident near Button Street around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and listed in stable condition that night.

And then around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning, New Haven police responded to a shooting on South Genesee Street. An 18-year-old New Haven man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition that night.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously at 1-866-888-8477.

