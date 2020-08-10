New Haven man charged in home-invasion, knife assault

Investigators said the man kicked in a door to the home, looking for money that was supposedly owed to him.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion and triple stabbing Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on Webster Street around 7:45 p.m. on the report of a stabbing. According to police, when officers arrived, they were met on the street by a woman with a bloodied face who pointed out her attacker who was outside a nearby home.

The suspect, 46-year-old Joseph Stewart, was reportedly still holding a large kitchen knife in his hand. Police said Steward had dropped the knife when ordered by officers and he was arrested without further incident.

According to police, investigators believe Stewart forced his way into the home and demanded money supposedly owed to him. After Stewart assaulted one victim, others had intervened, and Stewart stabbed or slashed them as well.

Three people between the ages of 35 and 65 years old were injured. Polices aid the woman who had made contact with them had a slashing laceration to the face; a man had a laceration to the head; and a second man had a stab wound to the hand. Ambulances transported the victims and police described their injures as non-life-threatening. They have since been released from the hospital.

Stewart has been charged with:

Home invasion

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Assault second degree (three counts)

Breach of peace second degree