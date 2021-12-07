New Haven teacher arrested for assaulting a student

The pair had an alleged altercation in a classroom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven teacher was arrested Monday after an alleged altercation with a student.

Police said at 2:19 p.m., they received calls about an assault at Edgewood School. When they arrived, officers learned a teacher, Deron Beasley, 42, of New Haven, and a student had been involved in an altercation in a classroom. The student sustained minor injuries and was released to a parent.

Beasley was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree. He was taken to the New Haven Police Department and later released on bond.

New Haven schools said in a statement, "A staff member at Edgewood School was arrested after an altercation with a student during the school day. The New Haven school district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department. The staff member is being put on leave while the incident is investigated."

Last month, Paul Vercillo, a teacher at Truman School was put on leave after he was arrested for risk of injury to a minor after an incident during the school day. He was charged with third degree assault, risk of injury and disorderly conduct.

