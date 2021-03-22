Two men injured in unrelated shootings over the weekend in New Haven

One man shot on Sunday is in critical condition according to police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating two unrelated shootings over the weekend.

Police said a 20-year-old New Haven man remains hospitalized after he was shot Sunday night. The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m., and New Haven Police and Fire responded to 911 calls of a person shot in the area of Pardee Street and East Ferry Street.

Police said arriving officers found the gunshot victim lying on a Pardee Street sidewalk. The victim had been shot in the back.

An ambulance took the victim with life-threatening injuries to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Following emergency surgery, the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

On Saturday around 10:40 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to 50 Fitch Street for a report of a person shot. A 35-year-old Meriden man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and a graze gunshot wound to the ear.

Arriving emergency responders located the victim outside the front entrance of the restaurant. An ambulance transported the victim with injuries that were not life-threatening to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

At the Fitch Street business, officers held a crime scene which included an interior entrance to the bar and an area outside the front entrance doors. Prior to the shooting, it is believed the victim was involved in a dispute that resulted in his ejection from the establishment.

It is unknown if the shooting occurred inside or outside the business.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

