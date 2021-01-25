New Haven's responding to rise in serious crimes

Numerous city agencies are meeting with youth, who are identified as being among those on the cusp of being involved in violence.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With four homicides and 11 shootings just over three weeks into the new year, New Haven officials say they are taking steps to address the violence. But, one minister is growing impatient.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, of the First Calvary Baptist Church, says his advice to city residents, in the wake of rising violence, is simple.

"If you’re out at night, watch your surroundings," Kimber said. "If you don’t have to go out at night, please don’t go out at night."

He's met with the local state's attorney and U.S. attorney to address how to respond to this uptick that's led to 11 shootings and 4 homicides in three weeks. Tonight, the New Haven Clergy Association meets virtually.

"We are talking with the state about jobs in this community," Kimber said.

Stable jobs and housing, he says, are two keys to calmer. So too would be the end of Covid.

"Some of our juvenile crime that’s on the rise I do believe is a direct effect from not being in school, not having structure," said Assistant Chief Renee Dominguez of the New Haven Police Department.

Another way to gauge the community's temperature, Dominguez says, is taking a walk around local housing developments.

"We’re doing two a week just to be out there with Yale Child Study, with Clifford Beers, with housing, with probation, with youth services just to try to put some information out there and to talk to people," Dominguez says.

Numerous city agencies are meeting with youth, who are identified as being among those on the cusp of being involved in violence.

"Tailored to juveniles and to their parents and they are offering resources, " Dominguez said. "Probation is meeting in our substations now with us."

Basically, probation and police laying out a plan for success.

The City is also reintroducing what's termed a call-in, where those involved in the untoward activity are called in and given ultimatums.

"And we say look we are going to offer you lots of resources, whatever you need to make sure that you can live a stable life and put your guns down," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven)