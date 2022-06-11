New Jersey man caught in the act of stealing oil from East Lyme restaurant: Police

The officer saw activity that was consistent with organized grease and oil thefts at restaurants.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A New Jersey man was caught in the process of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme on Friday morning, according to police.

At around 6 a.m., an East Lyme police officer saw a van at a restaurant on Hope Street. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The officer saw activity that was consistent with organized grease and oil thefts at restaurants.

The police officer made contact with the person, identified as Jose Borgen-Reyes, 32, who was operating a van with storage tanks and pumps in the back.

Borgen-Reyes was arrested and police charged him with larceny. His bond was set to $5,000.

This incident took place just one day after two men from New York were arrested in connection to cooking oil thefts in Old Saybrook, which led to a pursuit. It is not clear whether the incidents are connected.

