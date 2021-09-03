FOX61 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Father of murdered New London 4-year-old speaks out, shares his regrets

"I don’t understand how and why she could do something like this," he said. "It’s not her."

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A father full of regret, in an exclusive interview with FOX61, said he simply cannot come to grips with why his 4-year-old son was murdered, allegedly by the boy's mother.

"I remember the first time I held him, he looked straight up into my eyes like he was telling me I have arrived," said David Jasmin, the father of the murdered 4-year-old, also named David.

Jasmin said he called his son a miracle baby.

"I wasn’t supposed to be able to have kids and along came David Nathaniel Cash Jasmin," Jasmin said. "His mother chose Nathaniel. I chose Cash after Johnny Cash."

He and the boy's mother, Tiffany Farrauto, were together for seven years. And he regrets not having spent more time with his son.

"She just wanted to see me have a consistent life, get an apartment, get a full-time job and just be consistent before she let me back into his life," said Jasmin.

He said Farrauto, who's being held on a $2 million bond, was trying to be a good mother by keeping him at a distance.

"I sent her money every chance I got and tried to support them in any way I could," Jasmin added.

And he says there's one conversation with his son he will always remember.

"The last time I talked to him, he told me he went poop and pee on the potty. He was a happy kid."

In a written statement to FOX61, the Department of Children and Families acknowledged contact with Farrauto, first in 2017.

"At the time, the issues centered around allegations of substance use and supports needed to care for a newborn," DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes wrote. "Recently, we were contacted by the mother, who expressed concerns that an unknown party may have maltreated her son."

Little David's father said he's concerned and doesn't know who the unknown party might be.

"I don’t understand how and why she could do something like this," he said. It’s not her."

He says he is in the process of making his son's funeral arrangements and that the boy will be buried in Colebrook, in the northwest hills.

A Go Fund Me has been set up, with the family's blessing, to help defray David Jasmin's funeral cost.

