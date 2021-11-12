New London man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jeremy Baouche, 24, is the seventh Connecticut resident arrested for their alleged involvement in the chaos in Washington.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A New London man was arrested for his alleged involvement into the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year. He is the seventh Connecticut resident arrested in connection with the incident on Jan. 6.

Jeremy Baouche, 24, was arrested Wednesday and is facing multiple charges including entering the Capitol building and restricted grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct, the U.S. Attorney announced Friday.

He faced a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference in front of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on Nov. 18.

An investigation into Baouche’s alleged involvement stemmed from at least two online tips to the FBI that accused him of participating in the riots after then-President Donald Trump’s speech.

One tip said the 24-year-old was an employee at General Dynamics Electric Boat, which is a Department of Defense contractor, in Groton at the time of the riots. Baouche has secret security clearances as part of his job, investigators noted.

Investigators learned that he had taken Jan. 5 and Jan. 5 off from work. When investigators attempted to speak with Baouche about the U.S. Capitol, he declined to answer any questions without an attorney, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Baouche’s work computer showed an internet search history that included topics such as the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building layout, guns, rifle scopes, and Trump protests.

Investigators said phone records and GPS searches show that Baouche's phone was within the U.S. Capitol building between 2:38 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol showed Baouche inside the building's rotunda, carrying a megaphone and a cell phone, authorities said.

In one video, Baouche is reportedly seen speaking into the megaphone saying "Whose house" while the people around him respond "our house."

Investigators spoke to two witnesses - one who knew Baouche and another who worked with him at Electric Boat - who were able to identify him from photos and videos from the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Baouche is the latest Connecticut resident arrested in connection to the riots in Washington.

Two months ago, a mother and a daughter were arrested in connection to the incident.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

