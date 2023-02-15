New London man sentenced 30 days for involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

Jeremy Baochue has also been ordered to serve a term of 24 months of supervised release.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A New London man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Jeremy Baochue was sentenced in Washington, D.C. to be in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons for a term of 30 days. He's also been ordered to serve a term of 24 months of supervised release and to pay a $10 special assessment.

In August 2022, Baochue pleaded guilty during a federal court proceeding to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Baouche is seen in photographs and video taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. In one video, he is holding a microphone and saying “whose house” while other people respond “our house,” the detective’s report said. Three people submitted tips about Baouche to the FBI, officials said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.