New London mother accused of killing 4-year-old son enters not guilty plea

Tiffany Farrauto was charged with the murder of her 4-year-old son. Court documents revealed Farrauto told police she strangled her son.

NEW LONDON, Conn — Tiffany Farrauto, the New London woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son, was in court on Thursday for a status hearing.

Farrauto's attorney, Kevin C Barrs, entered a not guilty plea on the behalf of his client. A competency hearing report was introduced but kept sealed by the courts.

Court documents revealed Farrauto told police she strangled her son and was allegedly "excited" to do it.

According to the documents, police arrived at Nautilus Drive on March 7 to find Farrauto in the parking lot.

Officers were called to the complex for reports that Farrauto was hitting an SUV with a bat, but when they approached her she allegedly told police "you can take me away... because my son is already dead in the house."

That's when police say she told them she had strangled her son.

Court documents reveal the 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a mattress with gummy bears scattered across his chest.

Once in police custody, Farrauto also allegedly made statements that she killed her son to "get back at her mother" because she believes her mother is responsible for her failures.

The court documents also reveal a witness who lives below Farrauto, reported hearing a child crying and screaming around 4:45 a.m. that morning.

Farrauto waived her right to a probable cause hearing and her next court date is scheduled for July 7. Her mother was in court during the hearing, to support her daughter. Farrauto will return to York Correctional Facility where she is being held on a $2 million bond.

---

