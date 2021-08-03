New London mother accused of murdering 4-year-old son placed on suicide watch

"She does have underlying mental health issues and I do believe they contributed to this incident," said Atty. Aimee Mahon, Farrauto's Public Defender.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — 33-year-old Tiffany Farrauto, who allegedly told New London police Sunday that she had strangled her four-year-old son, David Jasmin, was arraigned the on murder and risk of injury charges Monday in New London Superior Court.

"She does have underlying mental health issues and I do believe they contributed to this incident," said Atty. Aimee Mahon, Farrauto's Public Defender.

Farrauto has been placed on suicide watch.

"When I asked for her address this morning, she gave me a list of numbers followed by the claim that she lived in a squad car," said Tim Gilman, New London Superior Court Bail Commissioner.

The judge ordered mental health evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

"I was shocked," said Gergana Kostova, a resident of the same apartment complex Farrauto and her son lived in.

She unknowingly encountered Tiffany Farrauto in the parking lot of the Ocean Club apartments just before 6:30 Sunday morning.

"I got inside my car and I started backing when I saw on my rearview mirror that the lady was actually pounding a red SUV with a bat," said Kostova.

She drove over to Farrauto, who she didn’t know, and rolled down her window.

"At that point, the bat broke in half and the lady was just flailing her arms and just yelling things that I could not make anything of," Kostova said.

So, she pulled out of sight and called police.

"I would never think anything like this would happen in this neighborhood," she added. "It’s very peaceful. People know each other. People help each other."

When police were speaking with Farrauto in the parking lot, she allegedly told them she strangled her son. First responders rushed to his aid, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

A Go Fund Me has been set up, with the family's blessing, to help defray David Jasmin's funeral cost.

"Nothing, nothing, nothing can actually justify this kind of cruel, violent act," Kostova said

Farrauto's next court date is scheduled for March 22.

