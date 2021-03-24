New London mother accused of killing 4-year-old son not competent to stand trial, judge rules

Court documents revealed Farrauto told police she strangled her son and was allegedly "excited" to do it.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Tiffany Farrauto, the New London mother accused of strangling her 4-year-old son, has been ruled not competent to stand trial.

A judge made that ruling Tuesday after a hearing in court. She will be held for treatment for 60 days and reevaluated at that time.

Court documents revealed Farrauto told police she strangled her son and was allegedly "excited" to do it.

According to the documents unsealed Tuesday, police arrived at Nautilus Drive on March 7 to find Farrauto in the parking lot.

Officers were called to the complex for reports that Farrauto was hitting an SUV with a bat, but when they approached her she allegedly told police "you can take me away... because my son is already dead in the house."

That's when police say she told them she had strangled her son.

Court documents reveal the 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a mattress with gummy bears scattered across his chest.

Once in police custody, Farrauto also allegedly made statements that she killed her son to "get back at her mother" because she believes her mother is responsible for her failures.

The court documents also reveal a witness who lives below Farrauto, reported hearing a child crying and screaming around 4:45 a.m. that morning.

During the hearing, a Connecticut State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services clinical social worker testified that Farrauto had met with a team of social workers to determine her level of competency to stand trial and assist with her own defense.

The team met with Farrauto on March 12 at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic for two and a half hours to determine her competency

In the hearing, social workers said Farrauto was unable to understand the proceeding due to residual psychosis and a high level of emotionalism. She was unable to assist in her own defense and easily swayed by the interviewers and had disorganized thinking.

Social workers said she is not competent to stand trial, but can be restored to competency, and made the recommendation for 60 days of treatment at the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown.

A short time later the judge ruled she is not at this time competent to stand trial.

Her next court date is May 22. Farrauto is being held on a $2 million bond.

