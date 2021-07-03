New London police investigating death of a child

The incident happened on Nautilus Drive

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London police are investigating an incident involving a child Sunday morning.

Police Chief Peter Reichard tweeted, "NLPD investigating the death of a child in the Nautilus Drive area. Please avoid this area while NLPD and CSP process the scene for evidence. There are no threats to the community."

Police officials said, "We are actively investigating a tragic incident involving a young child." They said more details would be released soon.

