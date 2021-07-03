Police charge New London mother with murdering 4-year-old

The incident on Nautilus Drive began with a report of a woman damaging a car with a baseball bat She then told police that she strangled her son.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A four-year-old is dead and the child’s mother has been taken into custody. The incident playing out just before 6:30 am Sunday in New London.

"It’s been a tough day for the city," said Mayor Michael Passero.

The emotions of distress and sadness were clear on the Mayor's face as he spoke to reporters in the lobby of the New London police station. The room filled with an overwhelming sense of grief as he and first responders tried to process the senseless crime.

"As we are very small city, we really are just one big family, so we all share in a loss like this," said Passero.

Police have arrested the child's mother Tiffany Farrauto, 33, for murder and risk of injury to a minor.

Police had responded to the scene at the Villages at Shore Landing for a report of Farrauto smashing a car with a bat.

A neighbor heard some of the commotion.

"I heard a woman screaming very loudly," said Kyle Murray.

While investigating the incident, Farrauto approached police asking them to take her away. "She indicated that she harmed her son and that her son was in the apartment," said New London Chief of Police Peter Reichard.

Police say Farrauto told them she strangled the young boy. They tried to resuscitate the child that had signs of a pulse but despite their best efforts, he did not make it.

"Of course, everybody would’ve loved for a different outcome but that wasn’t to be," said Passero.

First responders on scene, including the chief, were visibly shaken by what they saw. The police and fire department are offering counseling to their members.

"They were choked up by it," said Reichard. "All of them have children. Some of them the same age and it hits home. Hits you right in the gut."

Officials joined the FOX61 Morning News to discuss the impact of tragic scene on first responders.

Farrauto will appear in court Monday. She is being held on $1,000,000 bond. Her child’s official cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.