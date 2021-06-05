New London police seize drugs, cash; arrest city man

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London Police have arrested a city man and charged him with running a drug factory, among other charges, after they executed a search and seizure warrant on his apartment.
Police say they raided the apartment on Shaw Street Thursday at about 7:30 in the morning. Officers located and seized approximately 19.4 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 3 grams of powder cocaine, 50.2 grams of marijuana, two scales, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, and $24,049 U.S. currency
Police charged 27-year-old Davion Kornegay with 2 counts of Possession of Narcotics, 2 counts of Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Sell, Operating a Drug Factory, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Police say the investigation remains active.
Anyone with information concerning narcotic/drug activity is asked to contact the New London Police Department's Narcotics hot-line at 860-447-9107, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).